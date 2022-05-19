Insider Buying: PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) Director Pamela R. Butcher purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.91 per share, with a total value of $63,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,331.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PDCE traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.72. 1,292,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,077. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.47 and its 200-day moving average is $61.12. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 2.75.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.73. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Barclays PLC boosted its position in PDC Energy by 90.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,624 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 50,529 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,575 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,182 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 67.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,667 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PDCE shares. TD Securities increased their price target on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

About PDC Energy (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.