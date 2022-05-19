Insider Buying: PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV) Insider Acquires 346,193 Shares of Stock

PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV – Get Rating) insider David Williams bought 346,193 shares of PolyNovo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.24 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$430,317.90 ($300,921.61).
David Williams also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 16th, David Williams acquired 405,911 shares of PolyNovo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.27 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$514,289.24 ($359,642.82).
- On Friday, May 13th, David Williams bought 181,532 shares of PolyNovo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.28 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of A$231,453.30 ($161,855.45).
- On Wednesday, May 11th, David Williams acquired 249,996 shares of PolyNovo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.06 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$265,995.74 ($186,011.01).
- On Monday, May 9th, David Williams bought 250,000 shares of PolyNovo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.91 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of A$227,500.00 ($159,090.91).
- On Thursday, May 5th, David Williams purchased 500,000 shares of PolyNovo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.87 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$434,500.00 ($303,846.15).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21.
Polynovo Limited develops medical devices in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers NovoSorb Biodegradable Temporising Matrix, which is used in a fully debrided clean surgical wound to physiologically close the wound.
