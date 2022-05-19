Insider Buying: Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Major Shareholder Acquires 69,516 Shares of Stock

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) major shareholder Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 69,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $287,101.08. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,783,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,496,292.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPID traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 68,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,688. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $27.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $176.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.02). Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative net margin of 296.26% and a negative return on equity of 44.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the third quarter valued at about $155,786,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,785,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after buying an additional 101,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 17.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,636,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after buying an additional 245,098 shares during the last quarter. ABG WTT Global Life Science Capital Partners GP Ltd bought a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth about $7,050,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 956,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 558,028 shares during the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

