Insider Buying: Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) Insider Buys 450 Shares of Stock

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating) insider Delphine Mousseau bought 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,060 ($13.07) per share, for a total transaction of £4,770 ($5,880.18).
Delphine Mousseau also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 18th, Delphine Mousseau bought 1,010 shares of Safestore stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,285 ($15.84) per share, for a total transaction of £12,978.50 ($15,999.14).
SAFE traded down GBX 9.02 ($0.11) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,054.98 ($13.01). 373,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,311. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,262.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,285.29. The company has a market cap of £2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01. Safestore Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 920.50 ($11.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,460 ($18.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
About Safestore (Get Rating)
Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.
