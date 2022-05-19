Insider Buying: Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Director Purchases 28,738 Shares of Stock

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) Director Paul J. Isaac purchased 28,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $52,303.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,430,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,423,402.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

STXS traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 329,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.74. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 39.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its position in Stereotaxis by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 299,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Stereotaxis by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

