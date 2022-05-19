Insider Buying: Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Director Purchases 54,000 Shares of Stock

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) Director Ted Casey bought 54,000 shares of Stryve Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 205,051 shares in the company, valued at $246,061.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SNAX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.15. 161,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.52. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryve Foods, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNAX shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Stryve Foods from $15.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Stryve Foods from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryve Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Stryve Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,924,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Stryve Foods by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Stryve Foods by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 42,082 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Stryve Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stryve Foods by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, and meat crisps; and carne seca products.

