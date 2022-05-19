Insider Selling: Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) EVP Sells 900 Shares of Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $135,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,544.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Paul Wilson III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Robert Paul Wilson III sold 418 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $65,993.84.

NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $4.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.39. 192,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,786. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.53 and its 200-day moving average is $170.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $132.03 and a 1-year high of $230.65.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.33 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.58) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,189,000 after purchasing an additional 116,891 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

