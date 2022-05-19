Insider Selling: Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) EVP Sells 900 Shares of Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $135,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,544.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Robert Paul Wilson III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 4th, Robert Paul Wilson III sold 418 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $65,993.84.
NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $4.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.39. 192,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,786. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.53 and its 200-day moving average is $170.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $132.03 and a 1-year high of $230.65.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.20.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,189,000 after purchasing an additional 116,891 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
