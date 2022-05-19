Insider Selling: Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CEO Sells 13,913 Shares of Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) CEO Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $74,017.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 486,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,185.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.16. 1,303,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,949. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.85. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $20.04.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,451.79% and a negative return on equity of 113.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,613,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,712,000 after buying an additional 2,295,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 45.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,273,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,282,000 after buying an additional 1,949,418 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,521,000 after buying an additional 1,798,072 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 162.8% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,885,000 after buying an additional 1,103,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,638,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,798,000 after buying an additional 1,073,579 shares during the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

