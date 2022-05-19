Insider Selling: Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CAO Sells 5,943 Shares of Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $187,382.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:BRZE traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.08. The stock had a trading volume of 702,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,287. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.98. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.09 and a 52 week high of $98.78.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Braze by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Braze by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 19,606 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Braze by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 83,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 24,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Braze by 713.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after buying an additional 108,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRZE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Braze has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.54.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

