Insider Selling: Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) COO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) COO Douglas N. Comings sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $15,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,159 shares in the company, valued at $789,478.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE EAT traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,579,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,175. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.33. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $65.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.36.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.08 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 53.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EAT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 200.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 6,063.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.