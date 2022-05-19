Insider Selling: Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Major Shareholder Sells 22,079 Shares of Stock

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 22,079 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $243,089.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,666,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,590,631.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Cannae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $552,000.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 84,637 shares of Cannae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $1,082,507.23.

On Friday, April 29th, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 350,000 shares of Cannae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $4,508,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of Cannae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $2,073,000.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,929 shares of Cannae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $714,024.58.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 563,264 shares of Cannae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $7,880,063.36.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.89. The stock had a trading volume of 901,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,352. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.80. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $37.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.51.

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($2.87). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 40.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cannae by 3.0% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,200,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,022,000 after purchasing an additional 212,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,196,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,140,000 after buying an additional 51,983 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,810,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,903,000 after buying an additional 84,346 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 5.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,411,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,483,000 after buying an additional 304,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 142.8% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,075,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,583,000 after buying an additional 1,220,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

CNNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cannae from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

