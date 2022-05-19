Insider Selling: Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) EVP Sells 20,222 Shares of Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) EVP Antoine Yver sold 20,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $109,603.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 813,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,118.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
CNTA traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $4.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,728. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $459.76 million and a P/E ratio of -2.12. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 25.52, a current ratio of 25.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.08). Equities analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.
