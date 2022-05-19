Insider Selling: Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) CFO John Abbot sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $505,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,029.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Abbot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, John Abbot sold 24,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $830,160.00.

On Friday, April 1st, John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $239,490.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, John Abbot sold 10,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $260,100.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $94,680.00.

Shares of MSP traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,845. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 129.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.51 and a beta of -0.27. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $34.97.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.16 million. Datto had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 6.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

MSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Datto in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Datto in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter worth about $742,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Datto by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Datto by 258.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 207,300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Datto in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,686,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Datto in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,091,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

