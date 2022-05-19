Insider Selling: FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Director Sells 3,200 Shares of Stock

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $93,152.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Tueffers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 4th, Mark Tueffers sold 1,000 shares of FS Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $29,900.00.

Shares of FSBW traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $28.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,169. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.13. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average of $32.41.

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 13.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 66,867 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after acquiring an additional 159,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

FSBW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

