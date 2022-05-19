Insider Selling: Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP) Insider Sells 398,333 Shares of Stock

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP – Get Rating) insider Gerard Kisbey-Green sold 398,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10), for a total transaction of £31,866.64 ($39,283.33).

Gerard Kisbey-Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 6th, Gerard Kisbey-Green sold 325,000 shares of Goldplat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10), for a total transaction of £26,000 ($32,051.28).

On Monday, May 9th, Gerard Kisbey-Green sold 250,000 shares of Goldplat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10), for a total transaction of £20,000 ($24,654.83).

GDP opened at GBX 7.65 ($0.09) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.84 million and a PE ratio of 4.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Goldplat PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 8.90 ($0.11).

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and exploration of gold deposits in South Africa and Ghana. Goldplat PLC was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

