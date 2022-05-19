Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $358,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of GSHD stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.44. 194,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.46 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.49. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $43.66 and a 52 week high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.69 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GSHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $94,106,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,948,000 after purchasing an additional 555,090 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after purchasing an additional 437,576 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 306,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,866,000 after purchasing an additional 190,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 932,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,262,000 after purchasing an additional 182,952 shares in the last quarter.

About Goosehead Insurance (Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

