Insider Selling: Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) COO Sells 28,295 Shares of Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,295 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $107,803.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 518,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,989.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NVTA traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.72. 13,400,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,823,376. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.89.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 148.62%. The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVTA shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invitae by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,682,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,627,000 after buying an additional 981,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invitae by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,515,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,540,000 after buying an additional 69,702 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invitae by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,106,000 after buying an additional 1,873,864 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Invitae by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,576,000 after buying an additional 1,873,864 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Invitae by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,124,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,554,000 after buying an additional 1,086,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

