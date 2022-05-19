Insider Selling: John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director Sells 300 Shares of Stock

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $35,067.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,825.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Caroline Maury Devine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

On Monday, April 18th, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $32,454.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $33,876.00.

NYSE:JBT traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.02. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,484. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.48. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $177.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Willis Investment Counsel bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,134,000 after buying an additional 167,866 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 68.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 12,405 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.20.

About John Bean Technologies (Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.