Insider Selling: Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CFO Sells 5,575 Shares of Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $48,948.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 434,055 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,002.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PLYA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,664,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,128. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.93, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.76 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 182.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLYA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $31,722,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 128.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,490,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,623 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,236,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,891 shares during the period. Axon Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $12,612,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,419,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

