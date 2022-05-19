Insider Selling: Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CIO Sells 3,892 Shares of Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) CIO Fernando Mulet sold 3,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $34,171.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 332,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,499.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PLYA traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,664,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 62.31, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $9.81.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.76 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s revenue was up 182.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLYA shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $31,722,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 128.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,490,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,623 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,236,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,891 shares during the period. Axon Capital LP bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $12,612,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,419,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,379,000 after buying an additional 1,160,074 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

