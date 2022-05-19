Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,933,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of QuantumScape stock traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $12.30. 8,443,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,167,750. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average is $20.52. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 48.57 and a current ratio of 48.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 7.90.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth $27,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

