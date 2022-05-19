Insider Selling: Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Director Sells 158 Shares of Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) Director Robert Gerard Ashe sold 158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$469.53, for a total value of C$74,186.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,635,709.18.

Shares of TSE SHOP traded up C$46.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$511.07. 389,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a current ratio of 12.15. The stock has a market cap of C$64.47 billion and a PE ratio of 17.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$695.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1,208.00. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$402.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$2,228.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Shopify from C$1,650.00 to C$1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Shopify to C$1,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2,068.00.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

