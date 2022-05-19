Insider Selling: Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Sells 116,875 Shares of Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating) insider Paula Bell sold 116,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.79), for a total transaction of £264,137.50 ($325,613.29).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 11th, Paula Bell bought 29 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 6,699 ($82.58).

On Monday, April 25th, Paula Bell purchased 56 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.75) per share, for a total transaction of £124.88 ($153.94).

On Thursday, March 24th, Paula Bell purchased 50 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.06) per share, for a total transaction of £124 ($152.86).

On Thursday, February 24th, Paula Bell acquired 53 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 237 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of £125.61 ($154.84).

Shares of LON SPT traded up GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 230.20 ($2.84). 1,232,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 235.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 249.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.26. Spirent Communications plc has a one year low of GBX 209.80 ($2.59) and a one year high of GBX 310.60 ($3.83).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.34 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $1.72. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.52%.

SPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.33) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 320 ($3.94) to GBX 310 ($3.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 328 ($4.04).

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

