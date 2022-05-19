Insider Selling: Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CFO Sells 37,284 Shares of Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) CFO William John Bush sold 37,284 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $284,104.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,377. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William John Bush also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 10th, William John Bush sold 2,080 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $15,225.60.

STEM traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $7.95. The company had a trading volume of 300,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,906. Stem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.91.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Stem had a negative net margin of 26.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEM. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stem by 45.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Stem by 97.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. 50.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

