Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Sells 2,858 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENBGet Rating) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $125,323.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,238. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TENB stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.61. 916,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,708. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $63.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.55. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENBGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tenable by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Tenable by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tenable by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TENB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

