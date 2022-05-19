Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $259,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,626,374.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 29th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $281,480.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $339,440.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $363,200.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $324,160.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $316,880.00.

NASDAQ TRUP traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -79.67 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.43 and a 200 day moving average of $98.87. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $158.25.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRUP shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Trupanion from $150.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,768,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,646,000 after acquiring an additional 21,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,217,000 after purchasing an additional 30,321 shares during the last quarter. Aflac Inc. purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at $324,072,000. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trupanion by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,712,000 after purchasing an additional 368,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Trupanion by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,487,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,388,000 after purchasing an additional 102,630 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

