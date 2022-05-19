Insider Selling: US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 594,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,803,319.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:USFD traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.92. 2,751,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,345. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. US Foods had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. CL King raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its holdings in US Foods by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 20,209,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,909,000 after buying an additional 13,406,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in US Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,002,000 after buying an additional 167,929 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in US Foods by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,463,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,726,000 after buying an additional 1,845,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after purchasing an additional 91,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,439,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,112,000 after purchasing an additional 154,663 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About US Foods (Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.