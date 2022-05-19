Insider Selling: WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) CEO Sells 29,442 Shares of Stock

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Beals sold 29,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $161,047.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 702,293 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,542.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MAPS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,734. WM Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.46 million, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.51.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.78). WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 133.55% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.39 million. Analysts anticipate that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAPS. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on WM Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WM Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAPS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,519,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $555,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in WM Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,421,000. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WM Technology

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

