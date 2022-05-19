Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells 50,669 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Mark Adams sold 50,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $2,434,138.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,510,779 shares in the company, valued at $120,617,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get XPEL alerts:

On Friday, May 13th, Mark Adams sold 75,960 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $3,679,502.40.

NASDAQ XPEL traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $47.07. 256,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,683. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.00. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $103.84.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. XPEL had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 41.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in XPEL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,921,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the first quarter worth about $334,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in XPEL in the first quarter worth about $205,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in XPEL by 60.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,492,000 after buying an additional 204,741 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 558.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 43,130 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.