Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Sells 1,965 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $80,977.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,020.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Z traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.25. 10,105,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,400,068. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.45 and a 12 month high of $124.70.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 1,218.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,593 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,303,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,141 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Zillow Group (Get Rating)
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
