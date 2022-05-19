Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells 3,658 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $150,490.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,796.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dan Spaulding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 6th, Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $152,520.00.

Shares of Z traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.25. 10,105,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,400,068. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.45 and a 52-week high of $124.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 371.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 86.2% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on Z. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

