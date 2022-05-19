Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells 3,658 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $150,490.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,796.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Dan Spaulding also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 6th, Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $152,520.00.
Shares of Z traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.25. 10,105,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,400,068. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.45 and a 52-week high of $124.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.98.
Several research firms have recently commented on Z. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.
Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zillow Group (Z)
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- Can Nvidia Bounce Back
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.