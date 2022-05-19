Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CTO Sells 1,280 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $52,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,358.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ZG traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,384. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $124.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.56. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 249.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZG shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 29,461 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

