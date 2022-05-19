Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.95-$8.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $100.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.74. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $88.28 and a one year high of $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $537,933.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $518,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 266,302 shares of company stock worth $26,559,301. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 5,213.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 131.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises (Get Rating)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.