Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) VP Sells $49,504.00 in Stock

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $49,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

IIIN stock opened at $41.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $807.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.83 and its 200 day moving average is $40.04. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $47.70.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $213.21 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 35.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Insteel Industries during the third quarter valued at $1,449,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Insteel Industries during the third quarter valued at $2,047,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Insteel Industries during the third quarter valued at $398,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 185,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after buying an additional 29,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

