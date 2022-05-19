Intact Financial (IFC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Intact Financial (TSE: IFC):

5/12/2022 – Intact Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$217.00 to C$206.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$210.00 to C$225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$225.00 to C$230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$205.00 to C$210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$210.00 to C$212.00.

5/12/2022 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$200.00 to C$207.00.

5/5/2022 – Intact Financial is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a C$210.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Intact Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$201.00 to C$200.00.

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$177.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11. Intact Financial Co. has a twelve month low of C$156.61 and a twelve month high of C$190.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$182.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$173.86.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

