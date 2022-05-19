International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report issued on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ FY2024 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IFF. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.51.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $126.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.50. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $76,658.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,879.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.95%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.