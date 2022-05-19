International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “International Land Alliance Inc. is a land investment and development firm. The Company is focused on acquiring raw land primarily in Northern Baja California. International Land Alliance Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “
ILAL stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56. International Land Alliance has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.33.
International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California Northern region of Mexico. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building lots; securing financing for the purchase of the lots; improving the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the lots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.
