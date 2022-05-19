International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) PT Raised to SEK 160 at Barclays

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from SEK 145 to SEK 160 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IPCFF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Petroleum from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on International Petroleum from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of IPCFF traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.72. 612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,339. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.27. International Petroleum has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $10.82.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

