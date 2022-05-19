InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) Short Interest Update

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IPVI stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

