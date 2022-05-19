Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Intrusion from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Intrusion from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of Intrusion stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 261.11% and a negative return on equity of 379.40%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intrusion will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Intrusion by 44.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intrusion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,650,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intrusion by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 20,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 8,594.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 263,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intrusion by 91.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 25,483 shares during the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

