Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IVZ has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.55.

IVZ opened at $17.98 on Thursday. Invesco has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

In related news, CAO Terry Vacheron bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 250,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $5,866,454.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,459,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,140,834. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 206.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 224,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 151,190 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 282,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 57,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

