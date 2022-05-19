Investec Group (LON:INVP) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 14 Per Share

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share on Monday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This is an increase from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

INVP stock opened at GBX 450.30 ($5.55) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.35. Investec Group has a 52-week low of GBX 261.90 ($3.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 541.40 ($6.67). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 475.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 425.46.

In other news, insider Ciaran Whelan sold 619,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.66), for a total value of £2,844,955.44 ($3,507,094.97).

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

