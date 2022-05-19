Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE: CNQ) in the last few weeks:

5/9/2022 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$93.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$85.00 to C$93.00.

5/6/2022 – Canadian Natural Resources was given a new C$87.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$79.00 to C$84.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$92.00 to C$95.00.

5/6/2022 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$100.00 to C$111.00.

4/14/2022 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$100.00 to C$90.00.

4/14/2022 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$80.00 to C$90.00.

3/31/2022 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$77.00 to C$87.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CNQ traded up C$0.71 on Thursday, hitting C$79.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916,277. The firm has a market cap of C$91.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.30. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$37.82 and a 1 year high of C$88.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$79.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$66.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.11 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.83 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.7499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.02, for a total transaction of C$380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,925,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$146,404,181.28. Also, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.30, for a total transaction of C$2,087,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,952,446.30. Insiders sold 139,615 shares of company stock valued at $10,914,993 in the last quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

