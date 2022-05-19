Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL):

5/3/2022 – Colgate-Palmolive was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $92.00.

5/3/2022 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $81.00 to $77.00.

5/2/2022 – Colgate-Palmolive was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Colgate have lagged the industry in the past three months, thanks to the impacts of higher raw material and logistics costs worldwide. It reported earnings per share decline in first-quarter 2022, despite sales growth. Each of the company’s segments incurred significantly higher raw and packaging material costs in the first quarter. Also, it incurred higher logistics costs owing to volume and capacity constraints in the shipping and logistics industry, higher e-commerce demand, and the impact of the Ukraine war. This impacted the company’s gross and operating margins. Moreover, the company’s EPS guidance for 2022 failed to impress. However, the company reported top line growth backed by increased pricing across all regions. The company’s sales also benefited from investments in innovation and digital capabilities.”

5/2/2022 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $88.00.

4/29/2022 – Colgate-Palmolive was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

4/13/2022 – Colgate-Palmolive was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/13/2022 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $88.00.

4/7/2022 – Colgate-Palmolive is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Colgate-Palmolive was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/1/2022 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $81.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $81.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $104.00 to $95.00.

3/28/2022 – Colgate-Palmolive was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/25/2022 – Colgate-Palmolive was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.56.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 84.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 677,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,249,000 after purchasing an additional 310,455 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 263,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,489,000 after buying an additional 116,999 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $23,277,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 91,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

