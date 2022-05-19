Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC):

5/18/2022 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $135.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – IAC/InterActiveCorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

5/12/2022 – IAC/InterActiveCorp was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/11/2022 – IAC/InterActiveCorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

5/11/2022 – IAC/InterActiveCorp was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

5/11/2022 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $180.00 to $150.00.

5/11/2022 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $149.00 to $107.00.

5/11/2022 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $200.00 to $175.00.

5/11/2022 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $155.00 to $135.00.

5/11/2022 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $130.00.

5/11/2022 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $167.00 to $127.00.

5/11/2022 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $110.00.

4/26/2022 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $173.00 to $154.00.

4/20/2022 – IAC/InterActiveCorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

4/12/2022 – IAC/InterActiveCorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

4/11/2022 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $190.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – IAC/InterActiveCorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

IAC stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.32. The company had a trading volume of 383,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 542.17 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.13. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.37). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.76 million. As a group, analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

