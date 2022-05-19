Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIEGY)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS: SIEGY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/17/2022 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($182.29) to €170.00 ($177.08).

5/16/2022 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from €168.00 ($175.00) to €153.00 ($159.38). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €165.00 ($171.88) to €155.00 ($161.46). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €190.00 ($197.92) to €178.00 ($185.42). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €185.00 ($192.71) to €175.00 ($182.29).

4/26/2022 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

4/14/2022 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

4/6/2022 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €150.00 ($156.25) to €175.00 ($182.29).

4/6/2022 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €22.60 ($23.54) to €22.00 ($22.92).

4/6/2022 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €195.00 ($203.13) to €185.00 ($192.71).

4/5/2022 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €141.00 ($146.88) to €129.00 ($134.38).

SIEGY opened at $58.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.80. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $57.86 and a 52-week high of $89.66.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

