Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for ForgeRock (FORG)

ForgeRock (NYSE: FORG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/13/2022 – ForgeRock was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ForgeRock Inc. provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

5/12/2022 – ForgeRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $15.00.

5/12/2022 – ForgeRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $32.00 to $24.00.

5/10/2022 – ForgeRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $25.00.

5/3/2022 – ForgeRock was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ForgeRock Inc. provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

4/4/2022 – ForgeRock is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FORG traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.32. The stock had a trading volume of 17,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,978. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. ForgeRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FORG. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

