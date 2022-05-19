Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Under Armour (UAA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Under Armour (NYSE: UAA):
- 5/11/2022 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $19.00 to $15.00.
- 5/10/2022 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $14.00.
- 5/9/2022 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $11.00.
- 5/9/2022 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $27.00 to $17.00.
- 5/9/2022 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $27.00 to $17.00.
- 5/9/2022 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $15.00.
- 5/9/2022 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $21.00.
- 5/6/2022 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $13.00.
- 4/5/2022 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2022 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $22.00.
- 4/1/2022 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $22.00.
- 3/31/2022 – Under Armour is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of UAA stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.87. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $27.28.
Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Under Armour (UAA)
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.