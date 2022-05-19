Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Under Armour (UAA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Under Armour (NYSE: UAA):

5/11/2022 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $19.00 to $15.00.

5/10/2022 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $14.00.

5/9/2022 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $11.00.

5/9/2022 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $27.00 to $17.00.

5/9/2022 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $15.00.

5/9/2022 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $21.00.

5/6/2022 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $13.00.

4/5/2022 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $22.00.

4/1/2022 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $22.00.

3/31/2022 – Under Armour is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.87. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,526,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,429,000 after purchasing an additional 661,912 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 18,178 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

