Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Burlington Stores (BURL)

Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/17/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $218.00 to $209.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $235.00 to $223.00.

5/16/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $242.00.

5/4/2022 – Burlington Stores was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

5/4/2022 – Burlington Stores was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $221.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Burlington Stores have slid and underperformed the industry in past three months. The company has been witnessing higher SG&A expenses for a while. In addition, incremental freight expenses and supply-chain challenges are concerning. These factors hurt the fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both its top and the bottom line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Nonetheless, both sales and earnings improved year over year, buoyed by the solid execution of its 2.0 initiative, which is focused on marketing, merchandising and store prototype. However, margins were soft in the reported quarter. For first-quarter fiscal 2022, comps are likely to decrease in mid-teens with an operating margin deleverage of 750 bps from the level reported in the fiscal first quarter. It assumes a comp decline in mid-single digits for fiscal 2021.”

4/5/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $237.00 to $227.00.

3/31/2022 – Burlington Stores is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BURL traded up $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $178.62. 24,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.85. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.35 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 52.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

