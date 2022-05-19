Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for LEG Immobilien (LEG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of LEG Immobilien (FRA: LEG) in the last few weeks:

5/17/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €130.60 ($136.04) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/16/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €134.90 ($140.52) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

5/12/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €145.00 ($151.04) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/11/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €158.00 ($164.58) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/11/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €139.00 ($144.79) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

5/11/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €133.30 ($138.85) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/11/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €155.00 ($161.46) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/11/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €155.00 ($161.46) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/10/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €126.00 ($131.25) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

4/1/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €133.30 ($138.85) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/29/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €118.00 ($122.92) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/28/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €120.00 ($125.00) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/24/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €145.00 ($151.04) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

FRA LEG traded up €0.02 ($0.02) on Thursday, reaching €99.94 ($104.10). The stock had a trading volume of 167,530 shares. LEG Immobilien SE has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($78.30) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($102.60). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €102.41 and a 200 day moving average price of €113.63.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

